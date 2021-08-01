Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,217 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,798.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at $1,637,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 132.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.