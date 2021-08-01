Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,415,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.14 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.