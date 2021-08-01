Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 745,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,689,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81.

