Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $234.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

