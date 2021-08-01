Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $103,015,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 620.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

HPP stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

