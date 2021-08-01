Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 34.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth about $13,892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.77 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

