Oppenheimer Comments on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

