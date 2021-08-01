(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

OPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on (OPS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.