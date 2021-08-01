Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

