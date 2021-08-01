ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Equities analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce $65.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $66.55 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 281,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,535. The firm has a market cap of $897.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

