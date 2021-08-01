ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,498,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $240,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 76,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,731. The company has a market cap of $611.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

