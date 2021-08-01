Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NYSE OSK traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $119.55. 598,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

