Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OXINF opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.