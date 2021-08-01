Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $187.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 298,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,326. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

