Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

