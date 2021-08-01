PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PACW stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 775,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,056. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

