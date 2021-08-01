PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

