Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 6,320 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

