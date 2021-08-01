Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.95 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

