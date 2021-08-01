Paloma Partners Management Co Has $518,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $1,709,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.