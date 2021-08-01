Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $492,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.