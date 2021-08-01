Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,979,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,862,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.