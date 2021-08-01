Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 18,476 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $23,573,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $9,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.34. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

