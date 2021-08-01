Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,337 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

