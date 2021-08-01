Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00.

Shares of XELA opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $300.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

