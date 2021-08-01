Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in July

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $365.95 million, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

