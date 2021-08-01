Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 31.4% in July

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PKOH opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $365.95 million, a PE ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
