Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

