Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

