PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $340.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.25.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $275.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.97. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19,558.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

