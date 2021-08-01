PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $45.41

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $46.93. PC Connection shares last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PC Connection by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PC Connection by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

