PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

