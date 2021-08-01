PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDLB opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

