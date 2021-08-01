PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 836,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 250,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.