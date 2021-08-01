Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PSON opened at GBX 869.40 ($11.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 838.35. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

