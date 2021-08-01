Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $12,217,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

