Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

