Pendal Group Limited Has $464,000 Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $587.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $311.76 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

