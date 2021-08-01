Pendal Group Limited Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

