Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $523.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

