Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $723,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $4,666,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $1,866,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

