PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Up 56.6% in July

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 181,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,072. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $502.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

