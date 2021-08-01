Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $35.99 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGRY. Societe Generale downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.