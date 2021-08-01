Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.88% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

