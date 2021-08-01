Peony Achieves Market Cap of $8.49 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Peony has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $55,869.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 14,668,854 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

