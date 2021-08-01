pEOS (PEOS) Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. pEOS has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $518.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

