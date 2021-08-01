Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Perficient updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

PRFT stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.89.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

