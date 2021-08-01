Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Performance Shipping stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.56. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the first quarter worth $75,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

