Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 483 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. 7,096,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

