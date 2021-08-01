Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,419. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

