Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 3,587,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,000. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

